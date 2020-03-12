With an aim to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19), social media giant Twitter has asked all its employees across the globe to work from home.

The COVID-19, which received a global pandemic status on Wednesday, has already claimed over 4,200 lives and infected more than 117,330 people across 107 countries and territories. China remains the hardest-hit with over 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said, “We are moving beyond our earlier guidance… and have now informed all employees globally they must work from home.”

“We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times.”

Keeping the spread of the virus in view, other tech giants have already put restrictions on their employees from travelling to Asia.

Similarly, Google began restricting visits to its offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco and New York on Monday, while Facebook and Apple also encouraged employees to work from home.

