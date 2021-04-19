Google released a major update for Chrome which will allow users to create a link that takes people to the part of a page you highlighted.

Chrome 90 update feature include but not limited to improved video conferencing experience, reduces data consumption.

The internet giant originally launched the capability as an extension last year now that it’s officially part of Chrome itself, you don’t have to install anything extra to use it anymore, Engadget reported on Saturday.

The feature could be very useful to students and colleagues working together, or even just to anyone who likes sharing random stuff with friends.

As for iOS users, Google says “Copy link to highlight” is “coming soon” for the platform, the report said.

Google has also launched a new PDF viewer for the browser, which introduces a two-page view and a new toolbar that lets you zoom, jump to a page, save and print with a single click.

In February, Google also started rolling out a new update that features a new interface for switching tabs, and a new tab grouping feature to help organise open web pages for the Android app.

Chrome’s new grid layout replaces the vertically arranged list of cards that nearly spanned the entire width of your screen. Each tab is now significantly smaller.