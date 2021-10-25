China’s mobile phone shipments reach 249 mn units in Jan-Sep

China’s mobile phone shipments stood at 249 million units in the first nine months of the year, up 10.2 per cent year-on-year, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

In September, the country’s mobile phone shipments dropped 8.1 per cent year-on-year to reach 21.44 million units, said the CAICT, a research institute under the China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

A total of 58 new models were released in September, down 3.3 per cent during 2020, the data showed, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country’s domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments in September. Their shipments reached around 20.27 million units, making up 94.5 per cent of the total shipments.

In the January-September period, shipments by domestic brands went up 8.9 per cent year-on-year to reach 224 million units, according to the CAICT.