ChatGPT down: Global outage prompts wave of hilarious social media reactions

ChatGPT down: OpenAI’s ChatGPT experienced a major service disruption on Monday, leaving users around the globe temporarily without access to the popular AI chatbot.

Reports of the outage began pouring in around 2:45 PM IST, with the issue peaking just after 3 PM.

Tracking service Downdetector recorded a surge in complaints, with over 1,100 users flagging problems at the height of the outage.

Most of the frustration stemmed from ChatGPT itself, making up 93% of the issues. A smaller portion of users had trouble with the OpenAI app (7%), and a few (1%) reported login issues.

Leading up to the disruption, ChatGPT had been running smoothly, with only minor incidents noted in the past 24 hours. But that changed quickly on June 10, as users found themselves suddenly unable to interact with the AI.

On social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), people began posting screenshots showing everything from blank screens and half-finished replies to error messages and frozen loading bars.

Others complained that they were logged out unexpectedly or caught in endless login loops. Some were in the middle of using the tool when it went silent, conversations lost, and in some cases, so was valuable work.

The incident caused a noticeable ripple effect online, with hashtags like #ChatGPTDown and #OpenAI trending briefly as users shared their experiences.

While some reactions were lighthearted, others expressed frustration, particularly those who rely on ChatGPT for professional tasks or ongoing projects.

Here are some funny reactions when ChatGPT went down:

Me and my co-workers in the office right now because ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/50FHYgeU1D — Yash. (@TheSDELad) June 10, 2025

Everyone running to twitter to check if chatgpt is down for anyone else #chatgpt #chatgptdown pic.twitter.com/n2oJlbex2n — Jeet (@JeetN25) June 10, 2025

ChatGPT is down how will I answer if someone asks me my name pic.twitter.com/BJgl3KBOY8 — Altaf 😉 (@altaaaf10) June 10, 2025

How life feels when ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/zbEkf0USEP — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 10, 2025

*ChatGPT is down* Corporate employees worldwide: https://t.co/HQVIrJvuMx — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 10, 2025

Everyone running to twitter to check if ChatGPT is down for anyone else #ChatGPTdownpic.twitter.com/GlkEMspCX5 — Dogesh (@dogesh_bhai) June 10, 2025

Why ChatGPT is down when i need it pic.twitter.com/86nD8eeIJu — ♃ (@startkilll) June 10, 2025

is ChatGPT down for anyone else? i’m a cardiac surgeon in the middle of heart surgery — Stutii (@Sam0kayy) June 10, 2025

*ChatGpt is down* Corporate employees who are dependent on ChatGpt to complete their work pic.twitter.com/KZImuWBbM4 — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) June 10, 2025

OpenAI has not immediately released a detailed statement about the cause of the outage. However, given the scale and rapid spread of the issue, it’s clear that a technical glitch or overload impacted global servers.

This is not the first time ChatGPT has faced downtime, but such wide-scale outages are rare. As reliance on AI tools grows for everything from customer service and research to creative writing and coding, disruptions like this highlight how embedded these technologies have become in day-to-day digital life.