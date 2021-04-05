Canon India Pvt. Ltd., today announced that Manabu Yamazaki has replaced veteran Kazutada Kobayashi as the new President and CEO for the company in the country, effective April 1, 2021.

In his new role, Yamazaki will be spearheading Canon’s business strategy and operations in India. Before his new role, he was working as the Chief Regional Officer for the brand in Eastern China, overseeing various functions in the APAC region. Yamazaki has been associated with Canon since 1989 and has also been a notable contributor in business management across European, Middle Eastern, Russian, and African markets.

Kobayashi was at the helm for nine years, leading growth across portfolios in the Indian market.

According to industry sources, Kobayashi will step into a larger role within the organisation.

“We, at Canon, are fully committed to the Indian market and I am looking forward to building on Canon’s track record of success and innovation and continuing to deliver value and delight to all stakeholders,” said Yamazaki.

Canon today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1,000 people and over 850 channel partners.