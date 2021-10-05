BYJU’S to launch BYJU’S Lab

BYJU’S on Tuesday announced the launch of BYJU’S Lab- an innovation hub based out of the UK, the US, and India.

BYJU’S Lab will redefine the role of technology in learning and transform powerful ideas into solutions.

It will create an exciting and fulfilling environment for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) professionals, both experienced as well as new graduates.

For the new venture, the Edtech company will hire AI and ML specialists in the UK, the US, and India, who will focus on projects with longer gestation cycles that involve deep analysis to gain valuable insights into the learning habits of children.

“By combining the ability of computing, technology, and data, we at BYJU’S Lab want to explore the power of information and technology to create a more personalised, enhanced, and democratised learning,” BYJU’S Chief Innovation and Learning Officer Dev Roy said, in a statement.

“As we continue to grow and experiment, we will operate at the intersection of business and technology to make innovation real and relevant for our end-customers. We are looking at strengthening our team and look forward to working with bright and curious minds to transform the way children learn,” Roy added.

The company is also paving the way for geography agnostic learning tools that sit at the intersection of mobile, interactive content, and personalised learning methodology.

(With IANS inputs)