Google’s game streaming platform Stadia has launched its promised set of games including Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

As per an article released on The Verge, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is going to be the first game where players can see their teammates’ screens for better coordination.

The tech-giant has already confirmed four more games for 2020. These games include, Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, Gods and Monsters, and Watch Dogs: Legion, however, their release dates are yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, Stadia Founder’s Edition users are going to receive a holiday surprise, with an extra Buddy Pass that can be gifted to a friend or family member so they can test out Stadia for themselves. The Buddy Pass gives a friend three months’ free use of the Stadia Pro service.

Buddy Pass is part of Google’s marketing campaign to promote Stadia. This is the second Buddy Pass that Google is giving its users for the holidays. As per report, the Buddy Pass needs to be activated within three months of being gifted, once it expires, the user will be charged $9.99/month for Stadia Pro unless the subscription is cancelled.

(With input from agencies)