Bengaluru, India’s information technology capital, will get free WiFi services for one hour each day, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwat Narayan at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 on Wednesday.

“We require nine months to roll out the free internet plan which had been in demand for the last four years,” said Narayan on Wednesday.

The state government has conglomerated with ACT Fibernet to roll out the project, with an estimated cost Rs 100 crore which will promise at least 1 hour of free internet service a day to Bengaluru residents.

ACT has come forward to install the poles, we will charge a nominal fee and offer power supply, added Narayan.

(With input from agencies)