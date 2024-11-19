Average grievance redressal time reduced to 13 days from 30 days: Centre

The Centre on Monday said it has cut average grievance redressal time to 13 days from 30 days, which will soon be reduced further.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, underscored this achievement as a testament to the government’s commitment to responsive and citizen-centric governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“For 28 consecutive months, central secretariats have resolved over 100,000 grievances each month,” Dr Singh said, adding that such benchmarks underscore the effectiveness of the system.

The minister also announced the introduction of next-generation technology powered by AI and ML to further modernise the grievance redressal system.

He noted that the centralised public grievance redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS), launched in 2007, has undergone 10-step reforms that have revolutionised grievance management.

These advancements have led to over 116,000 grievances being registered in October 2024 alone, with pending grievances reduced to 53,897 in central secretariats, he informed.

The Minister emphasised the strategic significance of public grievances as a direct reflection of citizens’ feedback on government services and policies.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to leveraging technology-driven solutions to address these issues promptly.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s mission of proactive governance, noting that the evolving grievance redressal system is central to delivering a seamless and inclusive public service experience.

The government also launched a Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) 2023, with an objective to present organisation-wise comparative pictures and provide valuable insights about strengths and areas of improvement regarding grievance redressal mechanism.

As part of GRAI, ministries and departments are grouped in three groups based on the number of grievances registered in the calendar year 2023.

The GRAI 2023 report presents a clear road map with an advisory for the Ministries and Departments to leverage CPGRAMS and its features like IGMS 2.0, TreeDashboard, etc., to enhance grievance redressal.

The road map for improvement emphasises integrating advanced technologies like AI and ML for data analysis, predictive analytics and preventive measures while revising ATR formats for better reporting.