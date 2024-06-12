Atal Innovation Mission opens applications for ‘ATL Tinkerpreneur 2024’

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, on Tuesday announced the commencement of applications for the ‘ATL Tinkerpreneur 2024’ — a flagship summer boot camp under the AIM’s Atal Tinkering Labs programme.

This boot camp is now open to all schools across the country, including non-ATL schools.

Over 40 days, the participants will take part in a virtual programme designed to provide them with essential digital skills and frameworks.

By the end of the boot camp, students will have the tools and knowledge to conceptualise and develop their own online ventures, said NITI Aayog.

“For students, ATL Tinkerpreneur is a great platform to traverse the journey from thought to implementation. I am especially delighted that we are partnering with TinkerChamps; what can be better than engaging the services of our own Tinkerpreneur community,” said Mission Director Chintan Vaishnav.

To enhance the participant experience this year, ATL Tinkerpreneur will introduce several exciting additions. These include the Tinkerpreneur Comic Book series, designed to inspire and motivate, as well as flashcards for easy concept revision.

Registered teams will benefit from dedicated mentoring throughout the boot camp period by AIM’s dedicated mentors across the country under the ‘Mentor India Initiative’.