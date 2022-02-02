Android and iOS users get a new YouTube video player

The mobile app for YouTube’s video-sharing and social media platform has a new interface for its full-screen player.

There are some new features coming to the new interface, according to The Verge, which will allow you to want to like or dislike a video (privately, of course), see comments, and share what you’re watching. On the “more videos” page, the old version could only be accessed by swiping up; the new version puts them front and centre, relegating related videos to a button in the corner.

If you watch a video in portrait mode, there aren’t as many changes — the app looks the same in full screen. In the past, however, doing so came with the benefit of easy access to the share button and other controls. Landscape view now offers the same experience.

Additionally, while in the landscape, it is now easy to access the mode where you can see comments alongside the video. The old UI required you to tap on the comment section while in portrait mode to open it, then switch to full screen to read it. But now you can simply tap on the comment button to bring them up.

Android and iOS users will be able to use the new UI starting Monday, according to Google representative Allison Toh. Not all users seem to have received it yet.

