Apple’s new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip

Tech giant Apple could announce a new Mac Pro soon that will have processors “a lot more powerful” than the M2 Max with a 48 CPU core chip.

As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, upcoming high-end Macs are being tested as the company prepares for their launch next year.

A new generation of in-house chips, nicknamed “M2 Ultra” and “M2 Extreme”, will power the machine.

It comes in two variations with 24 and 48 CPU cores, along with 76 and 152 GPU cores, and 256GB of RAM.

In comparison, the base M2 comes with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and the unannounced M2 Max is expected to feature 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores, the report added.

There may be an update to the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as a new Mac mini, before Apple announces the new Mac Pro.

In addition, Apple’s new high-end laptop models will use the company’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, while the Mac mini will use the same M2 silicon found in the company’s 2022 MacBook Air, according to the report.

Apple has introduced the next-generation iPad Pro with an M2 chip that features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and super-fast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system.