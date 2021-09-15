Apple unveils Watch Series 7 with redesigned display, new features

In a bid to help users improve overall wellness, tech giant Apple has announced Watch Series 7 that offers new apps, including Mindfulness app and Tai Chi along with other new features.

Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399, Watch SE starts at $279, and Watch Series 3 starts at $199 in the US. The watches are available to order from apple.com/store and the Apple Store app, with availability in stores beginning September 16.

“Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said in a statement late Tuesday.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness. It also continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a blood oxygen sensor app.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, the company claimed.

It is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and provides 18-hour battery life on a single charge and 33 percent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath.

The Apple Watch Series 7 collection unveils five brand new aluminium case colours, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue, and (PRODUCT)RED, along with an exciting palette of Apple Watch bands compatible with all models of Apple Watch.

Additionally, Apple Watch Series 7 offers backward compatibility with previously released Apple Watch bands. Stainless steel models, Apple Watch Edition, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colours.

Meanwhile, on September 27, Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch, will introduce a new body-conditioning workout type with Pilates and a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, with guided Meditation.

Later this year, Fitness+ will be expanding to 15 new countries — Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE — where it will be available in English with subtitles in six languages.