Chinese third-party resellers for Apple products has amped up demand by offering huge discounts on the iPhone 11 lineup, especially during these trying times when consumer confidence in spending is low due to new coronavirus pandemic.

On JD.com, the 64GB version of the basic iPhone 11 now costs 4,999 yuan (US$708), 500 yuan (US$70) cheaper than the original price, reports the South China Morning Post.

The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro has an even steeper price cut that shaves off 1,200 yuan (US$170). And the top-tier iPhone 11 Pro Max is selling for a whopping 1,600 yuan (US$227) off.

JD.com isn’t alone. The same price cuts can be found on electronics retailers Suning and Guomei. But Apple’s official website in China hasn’t cut the price. Chinese media outlet National Business Daily reported that Apple had no comment when asked whether the price cuts were authorized by the company. According to Chinese media outlet National Business Daily, the iPhone maker had no comment when asked whether the price cuts were authorized by the company or not.

Apple’s quarterly earnings statement which is due April 30 has already warned that coronavirus pandemic will affect its business in the January-March quarter as worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained.

In an investor update in February, the tech giant said it no longer expects to meet the revenue guidance is provided for the upcoming quarter.

Apple originally expected to see revenue of $63 to $67 billion in the March quarter, but that number is likely to be much lower.