The much-anticipated affordable iPhone SE2 has reportedly entered in trial production and is likely to be released in March, reports stated.

The information about the launch of the iPhone was leaked by the famous tipster Evan Blass, who goes by user name @evleaks.

As per the reports, the device is expected to be named as iPhone 9 and it will be priced around $399.

If rumours are to be true, the upcoming iPhone is likely to come in 5.4-inch size, similar to the iPhone 8.

As per report, the 5.4-inch iPhone will have a rear camera that is much bigger compared to iPhone 8.

Additionally, Apple suppliers exhibiting at the CES also revealed to the publication that the iPhone maker might be developing Face ID models, besides Touch ID models, as an updated version of iPhone 8.

The initial model of the so-called iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM and it will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version.

The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey, and red.

(With input from agencies)