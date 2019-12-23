Apple is opening its bug bounty programme to the newly launched and publicly available versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. Researchers who find and report the issues to company will get whopping payment, depending on the flaw discovered. The maximum payouts ranges between $100,000 to $1 million.

In a post on company’s developer page, Apple outlined the bounty categories which include bugs in the iCloud, device attacks via physical access, network attacks with user interaction among others.

Until today, Apple ran an invitation-based bug bounty program for selected security researchers only and was accepting only iOS security bugs, ZDNet reported on Friday.

Earlier this year, the tech-giant offered special iPhones specifically for security researchers at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas. Apple had launched its security bounty programme in 2016 and offered researchers up to $200,000 to find and report vulnerabilities in the system.

Similar rewards were offered by Google and Facebook wherein it offers rewards for researchers and hackers.

