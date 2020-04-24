Cupertino giant Apple is now on TikTok, it’s account can be accessed through the username (@apple) on the website and within the TikTok app.

The account @apple is relatively new and it has little over 4k followers at the time of reporting. There’s no biography, videos, or anything other than the verification badge, which legitimates that it’s an official account.

Apple is slowly becoming more active on social networks, there is no denying one of the prominent ways to reach out and stay relevant is via social media and Apple is doing its part.

Apple’s plans are for this TikTok account is not clear, but there are two likely possibilities. First, Apple can use TikTok to reinforce the #ShotoniPhone campaign, which can be considered a success on Instagram where Apple has over 23 million followers, 9To5Mac reported.

TikTok is predominantly an entertaining video sharing platform, Apple can definitely share content that has been shot and edited with the iPhone.

Another possibility is that the company could use its TikTok account as a business account, much like it uses its Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Apple has already been running ads on the TikTok service, so the account could also be related to its advertising efforts.