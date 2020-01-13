A new patent reveals that the tech-giant Apple is working on the next version of its fancy stylus, the 3rd gen Apple Pencil with more advanced gestures.

AppleInsider recently reported that the device could come with support for more gestures beyond the double-tap input that the 2nd gen Pencil offers.

“Furthermore, the stylus can effectively distinguish between tactile inputs from a user and disregard sustained tactile inputs that are provided while the user simply holds the stylus at the user’s natural grip location,” Apple’s new patent says.

As per the patent, the stylus has some amount of flexibility, there is a touch-sensitive area that can recognize various gestures depending on users’ fingertip placement.

There is a mention of a camera embedded inside the pencil alongside the sensors. It will be able to record different types of surfaces using the camera and then display them on the iPad’s screen when drawing.

The upcoming Apple Pencil could include a fingerprint sensor to not just lock and unlock the device using the pencil but also to verify biometric information for Apple Pay.

(With input from agencies)