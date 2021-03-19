Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed Apple will soon release a new iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, but the company also plans to bring this technology to other devices in the future.

Mini-LED displays will be used in the MacBook Air by 2022, while the 2022 iPad Air will feature an OLED display, 9to5Mac reported.

Kuo points out that although Apple will now adopt Mini-LED displays for the new iPad Pro, other iPad models will switch to OLED displays, beginning with iPad Air next year. Mini-LED panels offer the same benefits as OLED, such as deeper blacks — since the backlighting is based on several small LEDs — but they don’t suffer from burn-in.

Apple currently uses OLED displays in the Apple Watch and the iPhone, while Macs and iPad still retain the older LCD technology.

The first to adopt OLED displays will be a 10.9-inch iPad, which suggests that it will be a refresh of the iPad Air. The next few devices that will have OLED displays include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on “iPad Mini Pro” and could come as soon as “in the second half of the year.”

The iPad Mini Pro is reported to feature an 8.7-inch display and its width is said to be more than that of the iPad Mini (2019). It is also expected to have a home button and Touch ID along with Lightning connectivity.

The upcoming iPad Mini Pro could come with the same design as the iPad Mini launched over the years, retaining the bezels on the top and the bottom.