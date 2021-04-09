Apple has delayed the production of MacBook and iPad models due to the shortage of certain significant components of the device, reported by Nikkei Asia.

Apple is facing a supply crunch and that is why some key steps in assembling these devices have not been completed.

A shortage in the displays and display components has postponed the assembly of iPads – an important step before the final assembly where the components are mounted on printed circuit boards has been delayed, the same report added.

Industry sources and experts, said the delays are a sign that the chip shortage is growing more serious and could impact smaller tech players even more heavily.

Production plans for Apple’s iconic iPhones have so far not been affected by the supply shortage, although the supply of some components for the devices is “quite tight”.

Apple is not the only tech giant which is facing this issue. Samsung Electronics also recently acknowledged that during the April to June period, the chip shortage can cause problems for the company, indicating that it might impact production. Samsung had also said that it is making additional efforts to resolve the problem.

Apple sells around 200 million iPhones, more than 20 million MacBooks, 19 million iPads, and more than 70 million pairs of AirPods a year all rank within the top five globally in their respective consumer electronics segments making the company one of the world’s most powerful procurement forces.