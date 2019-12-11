After creating a buzz among the tech enthusiasts, creative professionals and media, Apple’s new Mac Pro is finally available to order in the US. The powerhouse computer starts from $5,999 but after a complete upgradation it will cost $52,199 without a monitor.

Announced in June, the mega computer comes with 6K Pro Display XDR monitor “accessory,” which costs additional $5,000.

The latest Mac Pro is Apple’s attempt to win back the trust of creative professionals, who’ve chosen powerful Windows machines over Mac in the past few years. The Mac Pro represents the first major upgrade of the device since 2013.

Some of the upgrades on the device includes 2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon processors W processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz ($7,000); up to 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC RAM ($25,000); wheels on the tower ($400); and up to 4TB of SSD storage along with up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory a” Mac Pro may on the Apple’s website with all the available upgrades, not including software or a display, we topped out at $52,748.

The entry-level Mac Pro, which costs $5,999, comes with 32GB of memory, an octa-core Intel Xeon CPU, Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

The all-new Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful machine ever, and 15,000 times faster than the original Mac.

Just for the reference, Tesla’s recently launched Cybertruck ($39,900) and many other cars will cost way less than the Mac Pro.

Apple and its manufacturing partners invested over $200 million in the Mac Pro facility in Austin, building out the complex assembly line where the Mac Pro is produced. Each Mac Pro travels a distance of 1,000 feet along the production line, with some components requiring precision placement within the width of a human hair.

