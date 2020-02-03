Cupertino tech major, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE successor, the Apple iPhone 9. Several reports have surfaced suggesting the iPhone 9, which is expected to launch in March, is likely to come with a 4.7-inch display with the looks of iPhone 8.

According to Tianfeng Securities analyst Guo Mingxuan (via GizChina) the iPhone 9 successor, the iPhone 10, will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor when it is launched in the first half of 2021. It is expected to cost around $475 (Rs 33,880 approximately).

The phone is expected to ditch the Face ID in favour of the fingerprint scanner that is housed inside the phone’s home button, suggests a new report.

This report is in line with what noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo predicted for the 2021 budget iPhone models. Kuo says that apart from getting a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the iPhone 9 successor will get an LCD display with a capacitive touch screen. He also says that the next-generation budget iPhone will get a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display.

As far as the iPhone 9 is concerned, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to be powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, which also powers the company’s 2019 iPhone models. The iPhone SE successor is likely to get 3GB of RAM that is coupled with either 64GB or 128GB storage space.

(With input from agencies)