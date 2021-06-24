Apple’s most coveted iPhone will be refreshed by the end of 2021 probably later than its regularised September event.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the new iPhone models in 2021, the so-called “iPhone 13,” could be bolstered by specification upgrades, as well as market share gain because of the US ban on Huawei.

According to the analyst, Apple will also release a new 5G iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, followed by a slate of flagship “iPhone 14” models with under-display Touch ID and lower prices, AppleInsider reported.

Kuo expects iPhone shipments to reach 230 million to 240 million units in 2021 and 250 million to 260 million units in 2022.

iPhone SE will sport the same form factor as the current iPhone SE, but will add 5G support and an upgraded A-series chip, the report said.

Kuo also expects the device to be the “cheapest 5G iPhone model ever.”

Additionally, the analyst forecast that Apple will release two high-end and two lower-end iPhone models in the latter half of 2022.

Both standard-sized models will pack 6.1-inch displays, while both “Max” devices will have 6.7-inch displays.

Kuo didn’t mention any smaller-sized iPhones, which could suggest an end to Apple’s 5.4-inch iPhone mini-series.

Those devices could benefit from growth drivers like under-display fingerprint readers using proprietary Apple technology and a wide camera upgrade to 48MP.

Kuo also believes that Apple could drop the price for at least one larger iPhone model to somewhere in the sub-$900 range.