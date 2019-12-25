The first chief financial officer (CFO) of Amazon Joy Covey was killed after being hit by a van that was delivering Amazon own packages.

Covey’s death caused by the collision was reported in 2013, but the fact that the collision happened during the delivery of Amazon packages is newly revealed information.

As per a report by BuzzFeed News and ProPublica News, Covey was enjoying a leisurely afternoon bike ride in California when a delivery van veered left directly into her path.

“I heard a scream, immediately followed by a crash,” the van’s driver reportedly testified.

“Statistically at this scale, traffic incidents have occurred and will occur again, but these are exceptions, and we will not be satisfied until we achieve zero incidents across our delivery operations,” the report quoted Amazon’s statement.

Investigations by BuzzFeed News and ProPublica News this year revealed that drivers delivering Amazon packages had been involved in more than 60 crashes that led to serious injuries, including 10 deaths.

