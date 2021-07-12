Ecommerce major Amazon suffered a global outage on Monday, including in India, as customers tried to place orders but could not access the product detail page.

While 65 per cent of users reported problems with access to the website, 23 per cent had issues with log-in and 12 per cent with check-out. Amazon said that the company was working to resolve the issue.

According to website outage tracker Downdetector, the online store of e-commerce giant, suffered an outage that began early Monday morning around 7 am.

“Some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue, and everything is now running smoothly,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the reason for the outage.

In May, Amazon suffered a brief outage in some parts of India, affecting its website and shopping experience for several users. The website was up and running after about two hours of partial outage.

Downdetector showed a massive spike in problems on Amazon.in, mentioning that the most problems faced by the Indians during the outage were logging into the website and checking out.

Last year in November, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of the commerce giant, suffered a huge outage in the US region affecting several websites and apps. The recovery took a couple of hours.