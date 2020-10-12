Amazon Pay and Uber technology in Monday announced a partnership that will integrate the digital payment platform as a payment option on the ride hailing service app.

“This partnership with Uber will allow customers to complete their transaction in a contactless manner, especially during the pandemic,” said Manesh Mahatme, Director, Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India.

The report said that the partnership between the two companies will bring contactless payment to more Indians.

In order to use avail benefits from this new partnership, customers will need to link their Amazon Pay account to Uber by clicking on the ‘Payments’ icon and choosing Amazon Pay.

The ride fare for any subsequent Uber trips will be automatically paid from their Amazon Pay balance after the completion of a trip, the companies said in a statement.

As an introductory offer, Amazon customers get a 50 per cent cashback of up to Rs 100 on their first three Uber rides in a month.

Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy a 50 per cent cashback of up to Rs 120 for the first three rides on the Uber app.

“India is the first global market where Amazon Pay has been enabled in the Uber app, making this a landmark partnership for both global companies in a market of strategic importance,” said Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber APAC.