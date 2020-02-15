Telecom major Bharti Airtel has offered to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the rest of the dues before the next date of hearing on the adjusted gross revenue case in the Supreme Court.

The next hearing is due on March 17.

After facing ire of the Supreme Court, the Department of Telecom on Friday directed all telecom operators to clear their dues by the end of the day.

“Nevertheless, in compliance with the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and their direction today, we shall deposit a sum of Rs 10,000 crore (on account) by 20th February, 2020, on behalf of the Bharti Group companies,” Airtel said in a letter to Member (Finance) at the DoT.

Airtel, which owes nearly Rs 35,586 crore to the DoT, said that as directed by the Member (Finance), the company is in the process of completing the self-assessment exercises.

“You will appreciate this is a complicated process, covering 22 circles, multiple licenses and a substantial period of time and hence is time-consuming,” the letter said.

As per Apex Court’s judgement of October 24, the telecom operators were required to clear their dues by January 23.

The top court of the country has directed the managing directors and directors of telcos and other firms to explain why contempt action be not taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

(With input from agencies)