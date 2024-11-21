Addverb ventures into humanoid robotics with 2025 launch

Addverb, a trailblazer in industrial robotics and automation, has announced plans to enter the world of humanoid robotics. The company, which has made significant strides in warehouse automation and mobile robotics, is ready to unveil its next-generation humanoid robot in 2025.

This marks a new chapter for Addverb, known for its cutting-edge solutions like “Trakr,” India’s first quadruped robot designed for autonomous navigation and maintenance tasks.

The new humanoid robot, developed in collaboration with Reliance, aims to transform industries by combining artificial intelligence with bipedal agility.

Reliance, which became a strategic investor in Addverb in 2021, will play a key role in integrating its Jio AI platform and 5G services to enhance the robot’s capabilities. This partnership promises to deploy humanoid robots across Reliance’s diverse business sectors, pushing the boundaries of automation and efficiency.

Addverb’s humanoid will be equipped with advanced AI algorithms that can process vast amounts of data, including visual, auditory, and tactile inputs. This will allow the robot to perform complex tasks and make real-time decisions in dynamic environments.

Whether in warehouses, healthcare facilities, or defense sectors, the robot’s ability to adapt to different workflows and environments will revolutionize industries.

Sangeet Kumar, Addverb’s Co-Founder and CEO, explained that the company’s entry into humanoid robotics is driven by a desire to eliminate “3D” jobs—those that are dull, dirty, and dangerous.

The humanoid’s advanced processing and decision-making capabilities will enable it to perform tasks with the dexterity and strength of a human, such as sorting parcels, inspecting quality, assembling products, and even aiding in disaster relief efforts.

Designed with energy-efficient actuators and powered by cutting-edge GPU technology, the robot will be capable of performing intricate tasks requiring both dexterity and mobility. Its dual-arm design and integration of Visual and Language Action (VLA) technology will allow for full autonomy in complex, ever-changing environments.

Addverb’s move into humanoid robotics is also aligned with India’s national goals of becoming a global leader in robotics and manufacturing. By contributing to the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, Addverb is helping position India at the forefront of innovation in the robotics space.

With operations spanning across the US, Europe, and Asia, Addverb’s humanoid project promises to reshape the future of automation and redefine what’s possible in the world of robotics.