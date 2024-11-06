Addressing shortage of qualified professionals in Indian healthcare crucial: Report

India must address the shortage of qualified professionals in the healthcare sector to boost universal health coverage (UHC) in the country, said a report on Tuesday.

The report by KPMG in India, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), highlighted the urgent need for reform in India’s healthcare system.

“India’s healthcare landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, emerging as a beacon of hope and innovation on the global stage. With the government’s commitment to universal health coverage, we are witnessing a proactive approach to ensuring that healthcare is not just a privilege for the few but a right for all,” said Dr. Anna van Poucke, Global Head of Healthcare, KPMG International.

“However, as India embraces this evolution, a focus on cultivating a skilled workforce that meets the demands of modern healthcare is crucial,” van Poucke added.

The report emphasises the critical role of medical education in addressing the shortage of qualified professionals and analysing the evolution of the Indian healthcare ecosystem over the past thirty years.

It identified three key pillars — affordability, accessibility, and availability (the 3As) — that are vital for equitable healthcare services.

Despite initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), the country continues to face challenges such as a shortage of qualified doctors and disparities in medical education.

It also highlighted key challenges like workforce shortages, geographic disparities, and lack of research and compliance issues.

It further recommends strengthening PG medical education enhancing quality, improving access, incentives for less popular specialties, expanding alternative PG programmes, and fostering research and innovation.

Lalit Mistry, Partner and Co-head, Healthcare, KPMG in India called for the transformation of postgraduate medical education in India via “modernising our curricula, enhancing practical training, and ensuring equitable access across regions and specialties”.