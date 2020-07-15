In its first-ever virtual annual general meeting, chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced that India’s first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of its launch.

Reliance Industries earlier this week launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling, which is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom. JioMeet video conferencing app is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and web.

“Since its release a few days ago, JioMeet has already been downloaded by more than 5 million users. Built by a young Jio Platforms team in just two months, it is India’s first and only cloud-based video-conferencing app,” said Ambani as he addressed his company’s 43rd AGM.

Much-like the Zoom app, JioMeet is available for both, smartphones as well as for the computers. According to the company website, JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, and meeting schedule feature, among others.

But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.

The launch of JioMeet comes at a time when millions of people across India are working and studying from home and using various types of video conferencing apps to stay in touch with their friends, colleagues and fellow students.