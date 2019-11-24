On the occasion of Children’s Day, Chowman launched a week-long ‘Children’s Food Festival’ with the underprivileged kids of NGO Basha.

Everything on the menu was created keeping in mind the flavours and textures that appeal to children the most – sweet, crunchy and tasty. This grand launch was raised by actor Koneenica Banerjee and Debaditya Chaudhury, MD, Chowman hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Debaditya Chaudhury said, “Children make us happy. Some children, who are less than fortunate, do not receive as much love and happiness as the share with the world. I wanted to give them happiness on this day which did not usually get and make them feel special and equally wanted in this society.”

Koneenika spoke at the event, “When we think of children, we think of Chinese. I am thankful to Debaditya for organising this event and calling the kids from Basha to experience this. I believe this food festival is going to be a success and I wish it all the best.”