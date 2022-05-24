Now Galaxy Watch4 users can chat with Google assistant

Samsung Electronics, South Korean tech giant, on Tuesday announced that Galaxy Watch4 users can now enjoy Google Assistant in select countries.

The company said it has jointly built a unified Wear OS platform with Google that creates a seamless connection across Android devices.

The platform comes with Google Play, which gives users access to some of the most popular apps and services from Google, including Google Maps, Google Pay, and YouTube Music.

Along with health features such as a heart rate monitor, one of the interesting USPs of the device is that it allows users to monitor their stress levels.

“Starting today, Galaxy Watch4 users will also be able to download Google Assistant on their devices gaining access to fast, more natural voice interactions, quick answers to questions and on-the-go help,” the company said in a blog post.

“With access to both Bixby and Google Assistant, consumers will have access to more advanced voice assistant functionality right from their wrists,” it added.

Google Assistant will be available in 10 markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, the UK and US.

It will also support 12 languages, which include Danish, English (American, Canadian, UK, Australian, Irish), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French (Canadian, France), and Taiwanese.

In India, the new Bluetooth-only model of Galaxy Watch4 was launched at Rs 23,999 for the 40mm dial size and Rs 26,999 for the 44mm model.