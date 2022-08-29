India Gate again!

Delhiites may be getting their India Gate back soon! Last Independence Day showed what India Gate meant to them. They turned up close to the arch memorial in thousands, and took selfies, even if they could not touch it. Barriers have stopped people and vehicles from approaching the memorial for over a year because of the renovation of the Central Vista area. The work is in its last stages. Canals are being cleaned.

Extra stone slabs are being removed. Pavements along Rajpath are much wider. Life without India Gate is “boring” for Delhi’ites. They grow up with its image in their hearts. For the young, denying access to it means missing a part of childhood.

There are many open spaces and parks in Delhi, but none has an India Gate. On days before and after Independence Day, India Gate and Red Fort have been favourites for children and youth from the capital, and nearby NCR towns. They consider visiting the two monuments a must at national festivals.

The rest of the year too, India Gate remains a big draw, particularly in the evenings. If the young have a celebration, they top it up with a visit to India Gate. It can mean just reaching there, and having an ice cream. Mobiles have added selfies and group photos.

The renovation of the three-kilometer-long Central Vista Avenue ended all that. Traffic barriers allowed only a distant view of India Gate. Heavy police presence meant that no scooter or car could stop anywhere from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. In the dust of building materials unloaded every other day, the place lost all its romance.

All roads in the area had earth fallen on them from trucks transporting it to the work-sites. Delhi’ites have been waiting patiently for all this to be over. As the renovation work is nearly complete, there is a curiosity to see the improvements and enjoy them. For years, India Gate was part of family celebrations. When life was simple, people took buses and got dropped at the closest point.

After that, it could be time to run and enjoy the lawns with whatever sports were possible. Families carried their newly born too. Balloon and toy sellers waited to welcome such crowds. Large trees in the verdant environs added a colour of romance. It was like an informal fair. People hope to return to happy days again. On some days, there can be more than usual crowds. Vendors of all sorts flooded the area in the recent past.

One could enjoy not just peanuts or spiced grams, but even hot coffee and patties too. A familiar sight in Delhi, the travelling “chaat” sellers are waiting to return to India Gate. Although food stalls are planned as part of the make-over, the vendors can still look for better times once Central Vista reopens to the public.