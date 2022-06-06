The very name casts a magical spell. It conjures up images of steaming hot and crispy deep-fried gold en brown flatbreads, served with scooping of highly spiced chick pea curry.

There is an assortment of tangy green chutney, chopped onions, lemon wedges, and slivers of ginger, to top it all. A ver itable comfort food in the real sense to satiate your taste buds! The snack of the first choice at birthday celebrations, social gatherings, marriage receptions, exhibitions, etc., this savoury, filling and affordable street food with its striking aroma has been an all-time favourite with a legion of food lovers all over the country.

Although chickpeas (chole) enjoyed royal patronage in the Mughal court, Chole Bhature, the quintessential Punjabi dish gained traction only during the 1940s in the capital. Such was its popular ity with the college-goers in Delhi University that in the 70s & 80s, it earned a new sobriquet — the ‘C Bats’.

In the subsequent decades, it increased its pan-India pres ence, with food connoisseurs lit erally lapping it up in every nook and corner. In March 2021, Chloe Amanda Bailey, a visiting Aus tralian sports journalist was literally bowled over by this culinary delight.

After savouring the crispy leavened bread with chickpea curry topped with delicately pickled green chillies and diced onions, her tweet “Iconic…you know…RIP to my waistline” had the netizens in thrall. With the gradually growing popularity of this typical Indian dish worldwide, 2nd October is being observed every year as the ‘International Chole Bhature Day’ with much fanfare since 2012.

Through various social net working platforms, large numbers of food enthusiasts drawn from distant corners of the globe sing paeans to this gastronomic delight and celebrate this momentous occasion by sharing their myriad experiences of preparation & pics of gorging this scrumptious fare at different centres. The intense fan following of this humble street food is to be seen to be believed!