Bhutta Season!

If rains come, can the bhuttas be far behind! The bhutta sellers have sprung up all over the city. They are sitting on pavements, in markets, or even on prominent streets. The bhutta sellers now appear even before the rains come.

Some years ago, they were seen only in the rainy season. The bhuttas are irresistible when the smell of roasted corns acquires an aroma in the rain-drenched environment.

The bhutta sellers know how to make their offering attractive. They pour lemon juice with cheap but tasty spices on the bhuttas. This makes them complete food. There is plenty to chew, and with the required topping. The bhutta sellers, in fact, compete with other food vendors. Although it is for a short season, they offer alternative snacks which are considered healthier and cleaner.

Little is known of the freshness of patties and samosas sold in the open. Comparatively, the bhuttas are “cooked” in front of the customers. The buyers can even select a bhutta of the size and quality they want and get it roasted on burning coke. There are some who will buy any piece that is ready, but the vendor is careful to give it another roast and of course the spicy covering.

Many street vendors do not approve of the bhutta sellers who take away a slice of their business. There is a fear of garbage collecting nearby. But the bhutta sellers are tolerated. They provide cheap food to anybody who forgets to carry his tiffin.

The bhutta sellers are often small farm workers who try to earn some money through the trade. Officegoers, students or even Metro commuters often take a small break and spend time chewing up a soft bhutta.

At major bus stands in the city, where commuters have to sometimes wait for a considerable time for buses, the bhuttas are sold quickly. You may get late for your regular food, but you need not remain hungry, the bhutta sellers seem to say