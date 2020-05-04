Two ambulance drivers from Tamil Nadu received thunderous applause as they drove into the Mizoram capital last week, travelling thousands of kilometres carrying the coffin of a Mizo man, says a report in the Guwahati-based Assam Tribune.

Vivian Lalremsanga, a 28-year-old from Model Veng in Aizwal, died of a heart attack in Chennai on 23 April. He was a private company employee. As there was a problem in burying his body there, it had to be transported to Aizawl. It was at this critical juncture that the two drivers, Jeyantjiran and Chinnathambi, offered their valuable service.

Late Vivian’s friend, Rafael AVL Malchhanhima, also accompanied the two drivers from Chennai. They departed from the Tamil Nadu capital, which is more than 3,000 kilometres from Aizawl, and reached Mizoram last Tuesday. They safely brought the coffin to Vivian’s family, after which it was accorded a decent burial by a few relatives and friends in deference to social distancing norms.

On their way from Chennai to Aizawl, the trio were welcomed in small ceremonies by the Mizo community in Kolkata, Siliguri, Guwahati and villages along the national highway in Mizoram. On behalf of the Mizoram government, Minister Dr K Beichhuau handed Rs 2,000 to each driver, in addition to the ambulance cost, and traditional Mizo clothes, as a token of appreciation.

Other organisations also presented the two drivers with mementos and cash in recognition of their selfless service. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to his social media accounts to shower praises on the two drivers. “3000 plus miles of hardship and struggles won’t dampen the spirit of resting the tragic earthly remains of Vivian Lalremsanga by his friend AVL Malchhanhima and Jeyantjiran and Chinnathambi,” he said on Twitter.

He also posted a video of people clapping hands as the ambulance drove on to the streets of Aizawl.