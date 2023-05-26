CBI names Jagan in its affidavit in murder case

The central probe agency further submitted that there is a need to interrogate Avinash Reddy in police custody since he did not cooperate during the investigation. There were inconsistencies in his account and he was not forthcoming about the larger conspiracy, and the IPDR analysis of his phone showed he was active on WhatsApp and voice calls just before the murder.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today is in New Delhi to attend the meeting of NITI Aayog and inauguration of the new Parliament Building. It may be mentioned that initially it was reported that Vivekananda Reddy died of a heart attack and attempts were made to compromise the crime scene by washing off blood stains.

Mentioning the Chief Minister Reddy in its affidavit, the CBI stated: “It is submitted that further investigation in the larger conspiracy aspect revealed that Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the present chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, had been informed about the death of Shri YS Vivekananda Reddy in the early hours of 15-03-2019, much before the information about the death of Shri YS Vivekananda Reddy broke out by MV Krishna Reddy at around 6:15 am on 15-03-2019.”

It further submitted that since YS Avinash Reddy was active before and after the commission of murder, his role in the death of YS Vivekananda Reddy was to be investigated.

While the CBI arrested YS Avinash Reddy’s father YS Bhaskar Reddy, the Kadapa MP evaded the probe agency’s summons on 16 and 19 May, the last time citing his mother’s illness.

Today he accompanied his mother to Hyderabad who was admitted to a private hospital. YS Bhaskar Reddy who is in judicial remand was admitted today to Osmania Hospital.