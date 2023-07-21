The Supreme Court on Friday stayed proceedings pending in various high courts against the producers/makers of the film “Adipurush” which is based on the epic Ramayana.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia also issued notice on an appeal by the makers of the film ‘Adipurush’ against the Allahabad High Court order asking them to appear before it on July 27.

On June 30, the Allahabad High Court directed the director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear on July 27.

Advertisement

It had told the Central government to constitute a five-member committee to give its view on the film as to whether it had hurt the feelings of the public. The High Court had also directed the government to review the decision to grant a certificate to the movie.

The High Court order had come on separate petitions by one Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie “Adipurush”.

The movie, inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana, faced heavy criticism post-release.

The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the mythical hydra-headed demon king in the epic.