# Statesman Talk

Sanjeev Sanyal in conversation with “The Statesman Talk” talks about Global Rankings

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal in conversation with “The Statesman Talk” throws light on global rankings, and says they are going around ranking India and others based on the opinion of just 30 to 40 experts who are unknown.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 16, 2024 8:45 pm

# Statesman Talk

Dr. Prasanth Reddy in conversation with ‘The Statesman Talk’

Dr. Prasanth Reddy in conversation with 'The Statesman Talk' talks about joining politics, he said that politics is the ultimate form of public service, and that's why he got into it as he felt there is a huge unmet need. He thinks that more citizens need to take that responsibility seriously and make sure that they can actually make a difference.