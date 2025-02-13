Logo

Krishan Mishra discusses smart investing and the importance of teaching financial literacy

Krishan Mishra, CEO of the Financial Planning Standards Board India, highlights healthy investment practices and strategies for financial growth. He also emphasizes the importance of teaching financial literacy to children as young as eight years old..

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 13, 2025 6:50 pm

