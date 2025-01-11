Logo

Anuj Dhar on Netaji Bose’s Legacy and the Mystery of His Death

Author Anuj Dhar discusses the importance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Indian independence movement and how the then Congress government accused him and the Indian National Army of not doing good things. He also stated that the issue of his death was not taken seriously, not discussed properly, and there was no sincerity involved.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 11, 2025 7:18 pm

