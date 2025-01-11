Anuj Dhar on Netaji Bose’s Legacy and the Mystery of His Death

I do make mistakes since I am also human and not God: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he does make mistakes like everyone else as he is also a human being and not God, but asserted that he would never do anything with ill intention.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 11, 2025 7:18 pm
