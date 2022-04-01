Wanted LeT terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in encounter

A categorised Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh was killed and two soldiers injured in an overnight encounter in Turk Wangom village of Shopian on Friday.

Police said that the terrorist was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police, security forces and civilian atrocities.

Based on inputs received from JKP regarding the likely presence of an unidentified terrorist in the general area of village Turk Wangom, Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police alongwith 44RR and 178Bn CRPF in the area.

The Security Forces established an initial cordon around the houses in the village where the terrorist was suspected to have been hiding. The terrorist opened fire on the cordon parties from one of the houses.

The Security Forces reacted immediately by returning fire and tightening the cordon around the house where the terrorist was hiding. While the cordon was being tightened, the terrorist lobbed a grenade on the Security Forces causing injuries to two soldiers of the Indian Army, who were subsequently evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.

Fire continued to be exchanged throughout the night and the terrorist was subsequently neutralized. A thorough search of the house was conducted in the morning and on finding no other terrorists, the operation was called off. Warlike stores have been recovered from the encounter area.

Meanwhile, Police alongwith 55RR and 182/183Bn CRPF busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit JeM by arrested 3 terrorist associates in Pulwama.