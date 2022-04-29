Tradition of water conservation needs to be maintained: Khattar  

Ahead of the launch of ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ on 1 May in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said as the whole world is facing water crisis, the tradition of water conservation needs to be maintained.

The CM said keeping in view the importance of water sources and wetlands the state government has constituted the Pond and Waste Water Management Authority. The motto of the Authority is ‘Apsu Antah Amrutam’ i.e. there is nectar in water.

The Authority is engaged in the work of conservation, storage, groundwater recharge and waste water management in all the small and big ponds of the state with special technology so that rain and dirty water can be cleaned and used for farms and animals, he said.

“In the present era, the whole world is facing water crisis, thus, in such a situation we have to maintain the tradition of water conservation as water is a gift of nature and we have inherited it from our ancestors, otherwise future generations will suffer,” Khattar said adding it is the collective and moral responsibility of all to conserve them.

An official spokesperson said Haryana is the first state to be taking such steps for conservation, storage, ground water recharge and waste water management of ponds.

He said efforts to save the ponds and temporary wells which were losing their existence in the villages have now started bearing results.

Many temporary wells have been renovated so far due to the efforts of the Authority. Security walls or barbed wire have been installed around them by the Authority to prevent encroachment. At the same time, trees are also being planted so as to beautify the environment, the spokesperson said.

He said Haryana is blessed with enormous wetlands like ponds, stepwells and lakes. Besides fulfilling the needs of the people of the State these wetlands also play a pivotal role in maintaining a balance of the ecosystem.

“Keeping this in view, the Haryana government under the able leadership of Chief Minister is committed to conserve small and big wetlands in the state,” the spokesperson said.

Haryana CM will launch ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’, on 1 May at a state-level function in Sonipat. The ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ will be launched at 111 places by the representatives of all Lok Sabha and Assembly Constituencies under the leadership of the CM.

