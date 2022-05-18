Swar manjari program to be held at Raj Bhawan to promote classical music in HP

A cultural program ‘Swar Manjari’ is being organized at Raj Bhavan, Shimla on 20 May to provide a proper platform to classical music in Himachal Pradesh and to encourage artists.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be present in this program.

Such kind of platform is being provided to classical music artists for the first time at the Raj Bhavan with the initiative of the Governor.

The artists of Jawahar Lal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts, Chaura Maidan, Shimla will perform classical music, dance, classical instrument, ghazal, folk music, folk dance etc. A painting exhibition will also be organized on this occasion, he added.