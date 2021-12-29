SJVN to harness 5,000 MW hydro power in Arunachal Pradesh

SJVN will construct five hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh to harness 5,000 MW hydro power, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said after a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to discuss the roadmap for the development of hydro power projects after the Arunachal Pradesh government accepted the allotment of five projects having a total capacity of 5,097 MW to SJVN, for which MoUs would shortly be signed. The projects include namely Etalin HEP (3097 MW), Attunli HEP(680 MW), Emini HEP(500 MW), Amulin HEP(420 MW) and Mihumdon HEP (400 MW) that are located in the Dibang Basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sharma stated that he has always been advocating the concept of an integrated river basin development approach wherein allocation of hydro projects in ‘One Single River Basin to One Developer’ will enable optimum utilisation of manpower, infrastructure and financial resources.

He expressed satisfaction that this novel concept has been accepted by the Arunachal Pradesh government in the allocation of these Projects.

He assured that SJVN has a proven track record of designing, constructing and operating mega hydro projects in challenging geographic and climatic conditions. The development of these projects involving an investment of Rs 60,000 crore, would be commissioned by SJVN in the next 8-10 years. On commissioning, these projects are expected to generate about 20,000 Million Units of clean energy annually on a cumulative basis. The Detailed Projects Reports of some of these projects have already been prepared while some projects are under survey and investigation stage, he added.