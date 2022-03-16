SAD says Kalka’s decision to disassociate DSGMC from it a conspiracy

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday described Delhi Sikh Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka’s decision to disassociate the DSGMC from the SAD as a direct attack on the principle of Miri-Piri (temporal power and spiritual authority) and termed it as a deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the ‘panth’ (Sikh religion).

The SAD also announced the expulsion of Kalka from the primary membership of the party besides dissolving the party’s Delhi unit. It also announced the formation of a five-member ad-hoc committee headed by veteran leader Avtar Singh Hit. The other members of the committee are Harinder Singh Kaypee, Bhupinder Singh Anand, Gurdev Singh Bhola and Ravinder Singh Khurana.

Addressing a Press conference, senior party leaders Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Sikandar Singh Maluka said Harmeet Singh Kalka and his colleagues had created a wall between Sri Harmandir Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib by violating the principle of Miri-Piri. “The Sikh quom (community) will never tolerate this act,” they said.

Prof Chandumajra said Kalka and his group had also betrayed the ‘sangat’ of Delhi by their act. “They were elected to the DSGMC on the symbol of the SAD. Their mandate is to serve the community as per the DSGMC Act of 1971. If they want to serve as independent members they should resign and seek re-election,” he added.

Asserting that the ad-hoc committee would move to assuage the feelings of the Sikhs of Delhi who were feeling betrayed at the greed and naked opportunism displayed by Kalka and his group, Prof Chandumajra said “The committee will also call a meeting of the DSGMC to make its members aware of the conspiracy being hatched against the Sikh community”.

The senior leader also appealed to all DSGMC members to support the panthic traditions and reject all those who were working against the ‘panth’.

Meanwhile, the senior leaders said the formation of the DSGMC was the result of a sustained struggle by the SAD. They said elections to the Sikh religious body were held as per provisions of the Act and all those who wanted to form their organisation had contested elections on the symbol of the SAD and other factions.