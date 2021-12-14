Rs 40 cr approved for domestic airport in Ambala: Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said Rs 40 crore has been approved for construction of a domestic airport at Ambala.

He said with this amount, a new terminal will be built right next to Ambala Air Force Station, from where passengers will be taken on the taxi-way to board their aircraft.

Vij said this amount has been approved by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the process for construction of domestic airport terminal will be started soon under the UDAN scheme launched by the Central government for regional connectivity.

Ambala was included in this plan to provide air connectivity. Now the dream of a domestic airport is becoming a reality with the approval of an amount of Rs 40 crore, he said.

The first airport terminal was to be built around Ambala Air Force Station. For this, the administration had earlier identified land in Dhankaur, Dhulkot, Garnala and Barnala villages adjoining the Air Force station. But suitable land was not being found anywhere.

Later, army land near military dairy farm on Air Force Station road was selected for constructing a domestic airport. This land was under the Union Ministry of Defence and Vij met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and got approval to build an airport terminal on this land, so that the proceedings could be expedited.