Record number of villages got road connectivity in present BJP regime: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the present government during its tenure has constructed a record length of roads and record number of bridges were built and record number of villages were connected with roads in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, Thakur said the Congress has completely lost its base in the country as well as the state and the party leaders were only day dreaming to come into power in Himachal.

He stated that the present state government has ensured equitable and balanced development of every area and every section of the society during the last four and a half years. Although about two years of the present State Government was affected due to Covid pandemic, the government, apart from saving the precious lives of the people, also ensured that pace of development goes uninterrupted during the period. The previous Congress government did nothing to strengthen the health infrastructure of the state and there were only 50 ventilators three year back whereas today Himachal has over 1000 ventilators, the CM said.

Jai Ram further stated that the state government has announced that no bill would be charged from electricity consumers consuming less than 125 units of power per month. Besides, 50 per cent concession would also be provided in bus fare to the women in HRTC buses and no water bill would be charged from consumers of rural areas. The people of AAP were confused as the party had crash-landed even before the take-off.

He added Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message has greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Himachal Day which speaks of his love and affection towards the people of the state.

He also congratulated the people on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and wished for their good health and happiness

He inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 46 developmental projects worth about Rs 287 crore at Pansai ground in Nadaun Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district.

He also announced Rs 26 crore for construction of River Rafting Complex at Nadaun, Rs 10 lakh for development of Mela ground at Pansai, opening of patwar circles at Bela Barmoti and Majholi, opening of two Health Sub Centres in Nadaun Assembly Constituency and conversion of two temporary Police Posts into Permanent Police Posts in the constituency.