Punjab Assembly polls: Two sitting Cong MLAs join BJP

In a boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of early 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, two sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the ruling Congress, Fateh Jung Bajwa from Qadian and Balwinder Singh Laddi from Shri Hargobindpur, joined the saffron party in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Both Congress’ first-time MLAs joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s Punjab election in-charge and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Welcoming the leaders into his party fold, Shekhawat said leaders from other parties are joining the BJP as it is gaining ground in Punjab.

Bajwa is the brother of former Punjab Congress chief and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa. Earlier, four-time Guru Harsahai MLA and former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi had quit the party and joined the BJP.

As Paratp has announced his decision to contest the Assembly poll from Qadian, Fateh Jung was upset with the elder brother who is likely to get Congress ticket from the constituency.

At a recent rally, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had announced Fateh Jung would be a candidate of the party from Qadian in the Assembly election.

Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia and three-time Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Baluana Gurtej Singh Gudhiyana were inducted into the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections.

Former Sangrur Member of Parliament,Rajdev Khalsa, United Christian Front Punjab president Kamal Bakshi, Nihal Singh Wala municipal corporation member Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal and retired ADC and advocate in the Punjab and Haryana High Court Madhumeet also joined the BJP.