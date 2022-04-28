No place in J&K free from terrorism: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that terrorism is rampant across Jammu and Kashmir and the union territory if passing through a difficult phase.

“J&K is passing through a difficult phase. The security situation is a cause of concern, there’s no area in Kashmir that is free from militancy. There is very little economic activity barring tourism. J&K has high unemployment levels”, he tweeted.

Later talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party meeting in Srinagar, Omar while reacting to the ban imposed by the administration on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers in the Jamia Masjid, said; “Religious freedom is one of the hallmarks of a democracy. India is a large democracy but a democracy cannot only be in words but it must be in deeds also. This move to control, the atmosphere of intolerance does not bode well for this country”.

“If the claims of normalcy in the valley by government are true, why are Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers banned at the Jamia Masjid, he questioned. Either it is an artificial normalcy or the one being portrayed by the government itself. The fact is that the situation is far from normal,” Omar said.

He said that “linking tourist arrivals in Kashmir with normalcy won’t do”. “Tourism can’t be linked with normalcy. The government, if not by its words but by its action, is proving that the situation is too far from normal.”

Meanwhile, sharply reacting to the administration banning congregational prayers in Jamia Masjid, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has urged the government to reconsider its decision forthwith and allow the people to offer prayers in the mosque.

Spokesman of the PAGD Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is also CPI(M) leader, described the administration’s order as “highly deplorable”.

In a statement, Tarigami said the authorities, according to reports, have asked the managing body of the Jamia Masjid, not to open the mosque for prayers on Shab-e-Qadar and Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

The move will bar thousands of people from offering the congregational prayers inside the historic mosque, he said.

“Since it amounts to direct interference in the people’s religious matters, the move is unacceptable and reprehensible”, the PAGD said.

PAGD urges upon the government to reconsider its decision forthwith and allow the people to offer the prayers.

Meanwhile, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti who is also a part of PAGD, in a tweet said; “ After tall claims of improvement in the security situation, not only are scores of youth picked up on a daily basis but even mainstream representatives like Sarpanches are being held captive by the administration. Hope they are allowed to at least celebrate Eid with their families”.